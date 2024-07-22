Archbishop of Canterbury visits Jamaica for diocese’s 200th anniversary celebration

[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and his wife Caroline have taken part in celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, with a 3-day visit to Jamaica July 18-21.

Hosted in the capital city of Kingston by the Most Rev. Howard Gregory, archbishop of the West Indies and bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the visit was an opportunity to hear more about the work of the diocese as it celebrates this milestone, with the theme “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: Celebrating Service, Guarding Justice, Affirming Hope.”

The visit came two weeks after Hurricane Beryl had hit the Caribbean, destroying homes and infrastructure on the island, as well as cutting off electricity and water supplies for many Jamaicans. Welby met with the Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Governor-General Patrick Allen, where he heard about relief efforts taking place in southern coastal areas affected.

