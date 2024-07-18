Ancient Northern saints inspire Archbishop of York’s ‘Faith in the North’

[Office of the Archbishop of York] Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell has set out a three-year focus called Faith in the North that will provide prayer, storytelling and church planting resources.

The Faith in the North movement of prayer, storytelling and church planting is inspired by the Northern saints such as Hild, Cuthbert, Bede and Paulinus. It is committed to supporting church planting and revitalization and the ongoing mission priorities of the dioceses in the North. It is hoped that individuals will become inspired to see themselves as part of the big story of Faith in the North and better equipped to tell their story today.

As encouragement of prayer and renewal of faith is a key element of his vision for Faith in the North, Cottrell is to teach the Lord’s Prayer at a series of events across the North throughout 2025. Large churches and cathedrals will be hosting the Lord’s Prayer events, open to all. It is hoped this will enable many people to come to a greater understanding of the Lord’s Prayer and begin to see their lives shaped by the vision it presents.

