Episcopalians encouraged to apply for positions on church’s interim bodies for 2025-27

[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church’s presiding officers are looking for a few hundred Episcopalians interested in volunteering their time on what are known as interim bodies, carrying out the business of church governance and studying ministry and policy priorities between meetings of General Convention.

Interim bodies are the commissions, task forces and other committees that will follow through with the church’s priorities over the next triennium, 2025-27. There are many of them. Interim bodies are mandated by acts of General Convention, which is the church’s primary governing body and typically meets every three years.

The church announced the opening of the application period for interim bodies in a news release July 17, following the conclusion late last month of the 81st General Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. Anyone interested in being considered for appointment to one of the interim bodies should apply by Aug. 5.

Application forms are available here in English, Spanish and French. The first batch of appointments by Presiding Bishop-elect Sean Rowe and House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris is expected in September.

“Serving on an interim body is a vital way for Episcopalians across the spectrum of our church to actively participate in our governance,” Ayala Harris said. “We believe in the importance of diverse voices and perspectives, which is why these opportunities are open to all members of The Episcopal Church, regardless of their background or level of experience.”

The types and numbers of interim bodies have fluctuated since 2015, when General Convention sought to dramatically reduce the number of long-term policymaking bodies, known as standing commissions. Much of the work that had been done by the eliminated commissions was assigned to newly created task forces.

Appointments to standing commissions typically last two triennia, or six years. There are five standing commissions, focused on the following topic areas: Ecumenical and Interreligious Relations; Formation and Ministry Development; Liturgy and Music; Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons; and World Mission.

Other appointments, including those to task forces, often last one triennium, or three years. Examples of those that were authorized by the 81st General Convention include a Committee on Disability and Deaf Inclusion, a Task Force for Reviewing Intellectual Property of the Church, a Task Force on The Episcopal Church-Anglican Communion Relationships, a Task Force on Senior Wellness and Positive Aging, a Task Force on Pacifism and Just War, a Task Force on Countering the Colonial Mindset and a Task Force on Affordable Housing and the Unhoused.

Each General Convention resolution authorizing the creation of the interim body specifies its make-up, such as the number of bishops, other clergy and lay people to be appointed as members. The presiding bishop typically appoints bishop members, while the House of Deputies president often is responsible for naming other clergy and lay members from the pool of candidates who apply.

Because Rowe was elected presiding bishop last month and will take office Nov. 1, The Episcopal Church Canons specify that he is responsible for making standing commission appointments for 2025-27, and outgoing Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has asked him to select members for the other interim bodies, alongside Ayala Harris.

The $143 million churchwide budget plan for 2025-27 includes $1.5 million for interim bodies’ meetings, based on estimated costs for a certain number of such bodies to meet during the triennium, both online and in person. Specific meeting schedules can vary from body to body.

The total number of interim bodies for the upcoming triennium wasn’t immediately available. They typically number in the dozens, though the church’s Office of Public Affairs said a final number likely won’t be known until the fall.

The application process allows candidates to select areas of interest and highlight relevant skills and experience.

“Whether you’re a seasoned church leader or a newcomer with fresh ideas, we warmly welcome and strongly encourage you to apply,” Ayala Harris said in the release. “This is your chance to help shape the future of our church and make a meaningful impact on its mission and ministry.”