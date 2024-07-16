|
New ‘halo’ heating chandeliers will help take the chill off Australia cathedral
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[The Melbourne Anglican] St. Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia, with its soaring ceiling, is not known for its warmth. However, that is about to change. The cathedral will trial United Kingdom-designed radiant chandeliers known as “Halos” in August-September.
Dean Andreas Loewe explained this was part of the cathedral’s strategic commitment to sustainability. “This investment in greener technology in sustainable heating is a significant milestone in the chapter’s ambition to reduce our carbon emissions by 2030,” Dean Loewe said.
The Halo heaters, designed by U.K. engineers Herschel Infrared, were first successfully used to heat the nave in a local Bristol, England, church in 2022.
As well as reducing heating costs, the Halos are designed to blend with the cathedral’s overall aesthetic. The infrared panels are integrated into a classic octagonal chandelier, and will not compromise the visual integrity of the cathedral.
