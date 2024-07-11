Australian church offers flexible Sunday service for busy families

[Melbourne Anglican] St. Stephen’s and St. Mary’s Church in Mount Waverly, a suburb of Melbourne, is offering opportunities for worship to people who are unable to make it to Sunday morning services this winter, through its new initiative.

Winter Warmers aims to connect with children and families who might have other commitments, including sport, on Sunday mornings. The church recognized those obligations kept many of them from attending church and connecting with prayer and Bible readings.

Winter Warmers is held every two weeks on Sunday afternoons.

