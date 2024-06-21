|
Report highlights faith actors and its role in civic space
[World Council of Churches] A new report, titled “We have values that are needed: Faith Actors and their role in Civic Space,” by Elisabet Le Roux, cobranded by DanChurchAid, ACT Alliance, and the World Council of Churches, was released June 18 at a side event during the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Speakers at the report launch delved into questions of how faith actors can maximize their voice and influence to protect civic space and how others can support and engage with them.
Le Roux shared examples of how human rights are grounded within faith systems and how faith actors contribute to protecting civic space and fundamental freedoms. The report also surfaces dilemmas around faith actor engagement, as well as opportunities and ideas on what strategic engagement can look like.
Read the entire article here.
