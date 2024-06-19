Solidarity expressed with people of Kanaky New Caledonia

[World Council of Churches] On behalf of the World Council of Churches, its general secretary, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, expressed solidarity with the people of Kanaky New Caledonia, a group of islands about 900 miles east of Australia, as they cope with tension and blockades that have brought shortages of food, healthcare and essential services.

Pillay also expressed support for the Église Protestante de Kanaky Nouvelle-Calédonie and the Pacific Conference of Churches.

A state of emergency throughout New Caledonia was lifted on May 28, but tensions remain high in the northern parts of the country as officials try to address blockades. Air travel to and from New Caledonia remains restricted as the main international airport has been closed off. Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu and Fiji continue to evacuate citizens amid concerns of heavy military buildup in the country.

