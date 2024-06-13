|
Australia archbishop echoes urgent call for 1.5 degree climate threshold after Torres Strait visit
Posted 15 hours ago
|
[Anglican Focus] Brisbane Archbishop Jeremy Greaves has echoed the urgent call of Torres Strait Islander Traditional Owners to limit global average surface warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures following his recent visit to Poruma and Masig Islands.
Greaves, who toured the Torres Strait Islands in late May, said he was struck by the enormity and complexity of climate change’s impacts on low-lying islands.
“While sandbags and seawalls protect villages and communities, these are only a temporary fix,” he said. “It is also a ‘fix’ that has other impacts — a seawall that protects a village also prevents turtles from nesting and a boat ramp substantial enough to withstand the higher tides causes the movement of sand so that it covers seagrass and impacts dugong habitats.”
Read the full story.
- Episcopal Church Foundation launches expanded online endowment management portal
- ‘A Wonderful and Sacred Mystery’ on parish development
- Seminary of the Southwest announces election of Dr. Scott Bader-Saye as ninth dean and president
- Bishop Gutiérrez accompanies Archbishop of Canterbury to visit migrants in Central America
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Bexley Seabury Seminary Reception at General Convention
- Sewanee Reception at General Convention
- 15 Years of Working Together Toward Parity
- Episcopal Revival and Learning Party at General Convention
- Vice Presidential Candidate Forum for The Episcopal Church’s House of Deputies
- Mission Advocacy, Racial Justice, and Reconciliation Retreat
- Meet Church Pension Group
- CDSP Reception at General Convention
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Assistant/Associate for Formation and Engagement Wilton, CT
-
Assistant/Associate Rector for Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Rector Saint Louis, MO
-
General Manager Anchorage, AK
-
Children’s Minister (PT) Washington, DC
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Rector Newnan, GA
-
Youth Minister (PT) Brooklyn, NY
-
Assistant Grants Manager (DFMS) New York, NY
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Joplin, MO
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Chico, CA
-
Priest Associate Huntsville, AL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Young Adult Community Fellow Indianapolis, IN
-
Interim Rector Aptos, CA
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Endowment Advisor New York, NY (or remote)
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Associate for Formation & Pastoral Care (PT) San Diego, CA
-
Interim Rector Carmichael, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Communications Coordinator Los Angeles, CA
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
Social Menu