Australia archbishop echoes urgent call for 1.5 degree climate threshold after Torres Strait visit

[Anglican Focus] Brisbane Archbishop Jeremy Greaves has echoed the urgent call of Torres Strait Islander Traditional Owners to limit global average surface warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures following his recent visit to Poruma and Masig Islands.

Greaves, who toured the Torres Strait Islands in late May, said he was struck by the enormity and complexity of climate change’s impacts on low-lying islands.

“While sandbags and seawalls protect villages and communities, these are only a temporary fix,” he said. “It is also a ‘fix’ that has other impacts — a seawall that protects a village also prevents turtles from nesting and a boat ramp substantial enough to withstand the higher tides causes the movement of sand so that it covers seagrass and impacts dugong habitats.”

