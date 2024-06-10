|
New report on ‘values that are needed’ will be released at Human Rights Council
Posted 13 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A new report — “We have values that are needed”: Faith Actors and their role in Civic Space — by Elisabet Le Roux and cobranded by DanChurchAid, ACT Alliance and the World Council of Churches, will be released June 18 at a side event during the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Ahead of the side event, on June 17 in the Ecumenical Centre, will be a discussion with the author, entitled “How we can build, engage and fund faith actors’ agency in and for civic space?”
A short presentation of the report and its findings by the author will be followed by a summary from DanChurchAid on preliminary plans for the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, and the sharing of existing and possible areas of synergy and cooperation.
Read the entire article here.
