At social dialogue in Colombia, WCC assures hundreds gathered, ‘we are co-pilgrims with you in your journey’

[World Council of Churches] At a social dialogue on June 5 — one day before the start of the World Council of Churches executive committee meeting in Colombia — 700 people gathered in Cartagena to listen and reflect about the challenges and triumphs on the path to total peace in the nation.

Organized by Lilia Clemencia Solano Ramirez — who is the Colombian deputy minister for Social Dialogue, Equality and Human Rights — the gathering provided a forum for 30 religious and community leaders to talk about justice and reconciliation.

WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay was among the speakers. “Thank you to the government for requesting the WCC to be among the facilitators of the peace processes in Colombia,” said Pillay. “The WCC recognizes that peace is not just the absence of war but much more than that.”

