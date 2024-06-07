|
At social dialogue in Colombia, WCC assures hundreds gathered, ‘we are co-pilgrims with you in your journey’
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] At a social dialogue on June 5 — one day before the start of the World Council of Churches executive committee meeting in Colombia — 700 people gathered in Cartagena to listen and reflect about the challenges and triumphs on the path to total peace in the nation.
Organized by Lilia Clemencia Solano Ramirez — who is the Colombian deputy minister for Social Dialogue, Equality and Human Rights — the gathering provided a forum for 30 religious and community leaders to talk about justice and reconciliation.
WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay was among the speakers. “Thank you to the government for requesting the WCC to be among the facilitators of the peace processes in Colombia,” said Pillay. “The WCC recognizes that peace is not just the absence of war but much more than that.”
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Relief & Development continues to support refugees impacted by the Ukraine War
- ‘A Wonderful and Sacred Mystery’ on parish development
- Episcopal historians dedicate latest journal issue to Philadelphia 11 and women’s ordination
- Seminary of the Southwest announces election of Dr. Scott Bader-Saye as ninth dean and president
- Bishop Gutiérrez accompanies Archbishop of Canterbury to visit migrants in Central America
- Shaping the Parish begins a new cycle
- Church Pension Group releases report on the origins and sources of its assets
- Eco-Spirituality: Liberating Creation Retreat
- Episcopal Revival and Learning Party at General Convention
- 15 Years of Working Together Toward Parity
- Bexley Seabury Seminary Reception at General Convention 2024
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Candidate Forum: President of The Episcopal Church’s House of Deputies
- Vice Presidential Campaign Forum for The Episcopal Church’s House of Deputies
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
-
Assistant Grants Manager (DFMS) New York, NY
-
Communications Coordinator Los Angeles, CA
-
Director of Children, Youth, & Family Ministries Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Newnan, GA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector Joplin, MO
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Assistant/Associate for Formation and Engagement Wilton, CT
-
Assistant Rector Lexington, KY
-
General Manager Anchorage, AK
-
Interim Rector Aptos, CA
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Rector Dover, DE
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Assistant/Associate Rector for Children, Youth, and Families Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Priest Associate Huntsville, AL
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Millbrook, AL
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Vicar Whiterocks, UT
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Young Adult Community Fellow Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Social Menu