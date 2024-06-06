|
Canada’s acting primate-to-be plans to stay on sidelines until official role begins
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Archbishop Anne Germond, metropolitan of the ecclesiastical province of Ontario and soon-to-be acting primate of the Anglican Church of Canada told the Council of General Synod, meeting May 31-June 2 in Mississauga, Ontario, that she saw herself purely as a transitional leader between the church’s 14th primate, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, and whoever might be elected its 15th at General Synod in June 2025.
As such, she subsequently told the Anglican Journal, she intends to pay close attention to the work of the Council of General Synod and national church leaders but not involve herself in any decisions until she officially steps into the interim primacy role upon Nicholls’ retirement in September. She sees her role at that point, she said, as simply facilitating the work the Council already will have begun so it can continue with as little interruption as possible.
Germond is the Anglican Church of Canada’s senior metropolitan by election, according to General Synod Chancellor Clare Burns. As such she will take on the role of acting primate Sept. 15, on Nicholls’ retirement.
Read the entire article here.
