In Colombia, WCC executive committee will focus on life, witness of churches
Posted Jun 4, 2024
[World Council of Churches] From June 6-11, the World Council of Churches executive committee will meet in Bogota, Colombia, where the governing body will focus not only on the business of the WCC but also on absorbing the life and witness of churches at the heart of the Pilgrimage of Justice, Reconciliation, and Unity.
The executive committee is meeting at the invitation of the Presbyterian Church in Colombia and in support of the churches’ involvement in peace-building and reconciliation. The program includes discussion, visits and celebrations with the churches, communities and government to learn more about the work for total peace in Colombia.
In 2023, the WCC, with the Colombian Episcopal Conference, United Nations Mission in Colombia and Organization of American States, has been appointed as a permanent accompanier for peace talks with the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) FARC-EP. During the executive committee meeting, Humberto Martin Shikiya, WCC special envoy for the peace process in Colombia, will lead a session presenting the work of the WCC, churches and partners in the peace process.
Read the entire article here.
