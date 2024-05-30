|
WCC strengthens ties with Chinese religious leaders to promote unity and contextualized faith
Posted May 30, 2024
|
[World Council of Churches] As the World Council of Churches general secretary, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, continued his visit to China, discussions have focused on the contextualization of faith and the strengthening of collaboration with Christians and inter-religious partners. The visit included meetings with the Amity Foundation and various religious and governmental leaders.
Pillay paid a visit to Nanjing Union Theological Seminary, the only national Protestant seminary in China, founded in 1952, where he met with the Rev. Gao Feng, president of the seminary, and vice president the Rev. Chen Bin.
On May 26, Pillay attended a worship service at St. Paul’s Church in Nanjing, where he addressed the congregation, expressing gratitude for the shared experience of worship and unity in Christ. Reflecting on the recent Pentecost celebration, he expressed his joy of how the Holy Spirit brings all Christians together across the world even with all our diversities and differences.
