As World Health Organization assembly starts, WCC reaffirms commitment to ‘health for all’

[World Council of Churches] “The ill health and suffering experienced by the least and the most vulnerable must be felt by and responded to by all in a united, equitable, effective, and mutually accountable manner,” wrote the Rev. Jerry Pillay, World Council of Churches general secretary, in a message to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization director-general, as the 77th World Health Assembly is taking place in Geneva.

Held annually, the World Health Assembly is WHO’s decision-making body. It is attended by delegations from all WHO member states and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine WHO policies, appoint the WHO director-general, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget.

“We share WHO’s mission of promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable. Through these efforts, more people will benefit from universal health coverage, be better protected from health emergencies, and enjoy better health and well-being,” added Pillay.

