World Council of Churches highlights urgency of ecotheology at Sicily conference

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches participated in the 7th Annual Conference of the European Academy of Religion held in Palermo, Italy, from May 20-23. This year’s conference focused on paradigm shifts in religions, drawing over 1,100 participants to discuss important ecological and theological issues.

WCC was represented by the Rev. Benjamin Simon, academic dean of the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey and WCC director for ecumenical formation; Louk Andrianos, WCC consultant on care for creation, sustainability and climate justice; and Bossey student Max Weber.

Simon delivered a reflection titled “A Plea for an Ecological Reform of Christianity and the Signs of Planetary Urgency as an Imperative for Theological Ethics.” In his introductory remarks, Simon said, “it is necessary for Christian theology to position itself clearly in times of ecological crisis and bring about a change of mentality through its theological ethics.”

