World Council of Churches fact sheets provide information about East Jerusalem

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches has released two new fact sheets shedding light on injustices facing communities in East Jerusalem.

Developed as part of an European Union-sponsored project entitled “Maintaining a Lively Palestinian and Bedouin Presence in East Jerusalem Through Protective Presence, Monitoring, Documenting, and Advocacy,” these first two of a larger set of such publications zero in on the issues of “East Jerusalem Demolitions” and “Demolitions in Jerusalem Area C: Bedouin Communities,” respectively, and are based on data assembled through the World Council of Churches Ecumenical Accompaniment Program in Palestine and Israel (WCC-EAPPI).

“The overall objective of the project is to mitigate the human rights violations resulting from forced relocation, movement restrictions, and direct settler and military violence against vulnerable communities and collectives, including women and girls,” WCC-EAPPI local program coordinator Iskandar Majlaton explained.

