|
World Council of Churches fact sheets provide information about East Jerusalem
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches has released two new fact sheets shedding light on injustices facing communities in East Jerusalem.
Developed as part of an European Union-sponsored project entitled “Maintaining a Lively Palestinian and Bedouin Presence in East Jerusalem Through Protective Presence, Monitoring, Documenting, and Advocacy,” these first two of a larger set of such publications zero in on the issues of “East Jerusalem Demolitions” and “Demolitions in Jerusalem Area C: Bedouin Communities,” respectively, and are based on data assembled through the World Council of Churches Ecumenical Accompaniment Program in Palestine and Israel (WCC-EAPPI).
“The overall objective of the project is to mitigate the human rights violations resulting from forced relocation, movement restrictions, and direct settler and military violence against vulnerable communities and collectives, including women and girls,” WCC-EAPPI local program coordinator Iskandar Majlaton explained.
Read the entire article here.
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Anglican Certificate Info Session
- Grown-Up Summer Camp Retreat
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- The Backstory Preaching Mentorship
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Reggae and Samba: Spirituality and Dance Retreat
- Poetry of Faith: Lives of Seeking and Mindfulness Retreat
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
-
Rector Ruidoso, NM
-
Rector Newnan, GA
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Rector Bellefonte, PA
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Associate Rector Montgomery, AL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Battle Creek, MI
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Senior Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Economic Empowerment Program Location TBD
-
Priest-in-Charge Great Falls, VA
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Diocesan Director of Communications St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Norman, OK
-
Priest Associate Huntsville, AL
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Carlsbad, NM
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Associate Rector Whitefish Bay, WI
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship, Mission, and Care Lexington, KY
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Decatur, IL
-
Interim Rector Lansing, MI
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Director of Music West Hartford, CT
-
Canon and Senior Associate Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Assistant Priest for Youth & Families Spartanburg, SC
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Rector Ardmore, OK
-
Music Minister / Organist (PT) Annandale, VA
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
-
Rector Westerly, RI
Social Menu