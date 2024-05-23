|
Scottish Episcopal bishops urge electioneering politicians to work for a just peace, prevent famine in Gaza
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] As news of a snap General Election dominates the headlines, the College of Bishops of the Scottish Episcopal Church has called on politicians to work urgently for a just peace in Israel-Palestine and an end to military action, to help prevent the effects of famine taking an even greater toll on those who are suffering.
The College said, “As the election campaign starts and politicians of all hues will be held to account, the College of Bishops remains acutely aware that the situation in Gaza is becoming more desperate by the day, as famine sets in harder than ever and arrest warrants are sought by international courts for the political leaders involved.
“The Scottish Episcopal Church College of Bishops urgently adds its voices to all those worldwide calling for an end to the ongoing military action by Israel’s forces in Gaza.”
Read the entire article here.
