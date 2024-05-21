|
WCC will play key roles in upcoming Barbados Gospelfest 2024
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches will lead a “Campaign of Hope” as part of the upcoming Barbados Gospelfest set to take place May 26 to June 2. This is the second year the WCC will be part of the gospel music festival in Barbados.
Started in 1993, through the then-ministry of tourism in Barbados, the Barbados Gospelfest has evolved over the past 30 years as one of the Caribbean’s premiere gospel music festivals.
Activities will include engagement with the Anglican seminary students and staff at the Codrington College on May23. On May 25, there will be a “Pastors and Church Leaders Breakfast” which will gather representatives from across the ecumenical spectrum, not just WCC member churches.
Read the entire article here.
