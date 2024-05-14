|
WCC general secretary highlights ways to lasting peace through reconciliation
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] During an event entitled “No More Wars, Can We?” held at the United Nations in Geneva on May 10, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay reflected on “A faith-based approach to lasting peace through reconciliation.”
Pillay highlighted that, even though peace is so much needed today in the face of wars, conflicts and violence, political, societal and religious leaders are not prioritizing peace. For an end to wars and for peace to prevail, he called on the gathering to challenge the powers and structures that incite war and violence and work for justice, healing, and reconciliation.
He further elaborated reconciliation as a breakthrough to a new place, healing wounds and fractures, a transcendent value, and a religious practice that restores right relations between people or groups, with the earth and with God.
