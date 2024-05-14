Archbishop of Canterbury receives knighthood at Windsor Castle

[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has received the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in recognition of his role in the May 6, 2023, coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Royal Victorian Order was personally awarded by the king at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 14.

Welby said, “The coronation was made possible by the hard work of a huge number of people,” adding that the coronation weekend “saw millions of us come together in a spirit of service, reflecting the example set by Jesus Christ, who teaches us not to be served but to serve.”

