Church of England communities set to celebrate all creatures great and small in churchyards

[The Church of England] Parishes and communities across England can now register for a weeklong event in June to celebrate wildlife in churchyards and cemeteries.

June 8-16, during Love Your Burial Ground Week and Churches Count on Nature, everyone is invited to explore these special places and help survey what they find.

From wildflowers to insects, birds and mammals, all creatures great and small have found a haven in the U.K.’s burial grounds for centuries, as the land has been largely undisturbed.

Organized by Caring for God’s Acre and supported by the Church of England, the Church of Wales and A Rocha UK, the weeklong initiative comes on the back of the Church of England’s commitment made at the General Synod in February to promote and record the biodiversity in its churchyards.

