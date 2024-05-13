|
Church of England communities set to celebrate all creatures great and small in churchyards
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[The Church of England] Parishes and communities across England can now register for a weeklong event in June to celebrate wildlife in churchyards and cemeteries.
June 8-16, during Love Your Burial Ground Week and Churches Count on Nature, everyone is invited to explore these special places and help survey what they find.
From wildflowers to insects, birds and mammals, all creatures great and small have found a haven in the U.K.’s burial grounds for centuries, as the land has been largely undisturbed.
Organized by Caring for God’s Acre and supported by the Church of England, the Church of Wales and A Rocha UK, the weeklong initiative comes on the back of the Church of England’s commitment made at the General Synod in February to promote and record the biodiversity in its churchyards.
Read the entire article here.
- Funded Online Leadership Training Opportunity for Ministry Innovators in Province IV Congregations
- Episcopal Migration Ministries launches Spring Apparel Fundraiser to support newcomers
- Church Pension Group releases report on the origins and sources of its assets
- Bishop Poulson Reed and Father Thomas Early become members in the Order of the Ascension
- Rest, Reconnect, and Listen: Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Parables, Spirituals, and Our Own Stories Retreat
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Grown-Up Summer Camp Retreat
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Conversation on Episcopal Perspectives on Socially Responsible Investing
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Stewardship & Communications Denver, CO
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Grants and Compliance Manager – The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Ruidoso, NM
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Canon and Senior Associate Oklahoma City, OK
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship, Mission, and Care Lexington, KY
-
Associate for Youth and Young Adults Baltimore, MD
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Carlsbad, NM
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Assistant Priest for Youth & Families Spartanburg, SC
-
Rector Fairbanks, AK
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Dean and Rector Nashville, TN
-
Assistant Rector San Antonio, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities – Monitoring and Evaluation Location TBD
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector Ardmore, OK
-
Rector Norman, OK
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Castine, ME
-
Interim Rector Lansing, MI
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Paducah, KY
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Chaplain Concord, NH
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Bellefonte, PA
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
Social Menu