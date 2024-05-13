|
Archbishop of Canterbury launches reconciliation program for young people
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s Reconciliation Ministry has launched its Difference program for church youth groups, to help nurture and encourage a generation of peacemakers.
Difference, which already runs in churches and prisons, earlier in the year was launched for secondary schools at the National Education Conference and now has been developed for church youth groups.
To celebrate the expansion to youth groups, on May 8 Welby hosted more than 400 guests in the gardens in Lambeth Palace, attended by young people, church leaders, pastors and educators for an evening of celebration and activities.
Difference draws deeply on the life and teachings of Christ and the wisdom of expert peacemakers. It aims to equip young people with three practical habits – Be Present, Be Curious and Reimagine – to transform and build good relationships with their peers and the world around them, while helping them to disagree well and cross divides.
Read the entire article here.
- Funded Online Leadership Training Opportunity for Ministry Innovators in Province IV Congregations
- Episcopal Migration Ministries launches Spring Apparel Fundraiser to support newcomers
- Church Pension Group releases report on the origins and sources of its assets
- Bishop Poulson Reed and Father Thomas Early become members in the Order of the Ascension
- Rest, Reconnect, and Listen: Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Conversation on Episcopal Perspectives on Socially Responsible Investing
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- Grown-Up Summer Camp Retreat
- Parables, Spirituals, and Our Own Stories Retreat
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Associate for Youth and Young Adults Baltimore, MD
-
Interim Rector Lansing, MI
-
Assistant Rector San Antonio, TX
-
Director of Stewardship & Communications Denver, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Mt. Pocono, PA
-
Rector Carlsbad, NM
-
Rector Norman, OK
-
Program Officer, Preferred Communities – Monitoring and Evaluation Location TBD
-
Grants and Compliance Manager – The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Assistant Priest for Youth & Families Spartanburg, SC
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship, Mission, and Care Lexington, KY
-
Rector Chapala, Mexico
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Ruidoso, NM
-
Rector Fairbanks, AK
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Canon and Senior Associate Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Chaplain Concord, NH
-
Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector Ardmore, OK
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Dean and Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Bellefonte, PA
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Castine, ME
-
Rector Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Coconut Grove, FL
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Paducah, KY
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
Social Menu