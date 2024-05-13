Archbishop of Canterbury launches reconciliation program for young people

[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s Reconciliation Ministry has launched its Difference program for church youth groups, to help nurture and encourage a generation of peacemakers.

Difference, which already runs in churches and prisons, earlier in the year was launched for secondary schools at the National Education Conference and now has been developed for church youth groups.

To celebrate the expansion to youth groups, on May 8 Welby hosted more than 400 guests in the gardens in Lambeth Palace, attended by young people, church leaders, pastors and educators for an evening of celebration and activities.

Difference draws deeply on the life and teachings of Christ and the wisdom of expert peacemakers. It aims to equip young people with three practical habits – Be Present, Be Curious and Reimagine – to transform and build good relationships with their peers and the world around them, while helping them to disagree well and cross divides.

Read the entire article here.