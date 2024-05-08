Canadian Anglicans, Lutherans will observe Jerusalem and Holy Land Sunday on May 12

[The Anglican Church of Canada] Jerusalem and Holy Land Sunday, previously known as Jerusalem Sunday, is an opportunity for Anglicans and Lutherans in Canada to learn more about and support God’s mission in the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land.

It will be observed on May 12, and congregations are encouraged to use suggested liturgical resources.

Also provided for the observance are a reflection for the day, a video and additional resources.

