WCC expresses sympathy, solidarity for people and churches of Southern Brazil

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay extended deep sympathy for the people and churches of Southern Brazil as they endure catastrophic flooding, loss of life, and widespread destruction of homes, roads and bridges.

“Even from afar, we see the immense scale and devastation caused by the massive flooding and landslides of this week’s storms,” Pillay said.

Tens of thousands are now without clean water or electricity, and tens of thousands more are displaced from their homes entirely. Dozens of people have lost their lives, while others are still missing.

