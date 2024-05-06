|
World Council of Churches invites churches to prepare for 2025 Faith and Order world conference
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A new booklet produced by the World Council of Churches invites churches to accompany preparations for the WCC’s Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order in 2025, a major gathering intended to advance Christian unity. The 16-page full-color booklet offers more details about the event, its theme and its setting in Egypt, where it will be hosted by the Coptic Orthodox Church.
Organized by the WCC’s Commission on Faith and Order, the conference will take place in Egypt from Oct. 24-28, 2025, and will mark the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a key moment in the search for Christian unity.
World Conferences on Faith and Order have been held since 1927 at key moments in the history of the ecumenical movement, and the anniversary of Nicaea is the starting point for the theme of 2025 conference, “Where now for visible unity?”
