Church to create gallery with donation of 24 pieces by renowned Japanese artist Sadao Watanabe

The works of renowned Japanese artist Sadao Watanabe (1913-1996) hang in the permanent collection of the Vatican Museum and have been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the British Museum in London. Twenty-four of Watanabe’s works will now hang permanently at Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota in the parish’s Robinson Center. The pieces of art are a gift from parishioner, philanthropist and collector Hugh Culverhouse Jr.

“Over the decades, parishioners and friends of the parish have donated stunning Christian art to make our campus more beautiful,” said Fr. Charleston Wilson, the church’s Rector, “and this extraordinary collection draws our hearts and thoughts to higher things — to the majesty and beauty of God.”

Watanabe, a devout Christian, was famous for his intricate illustrations of the Bible made in mingei, a Japanese folk art tradition. Watanabe’s style of stenciling and dyeing, known as the katozome method, employed a Japanese technique for dyeing fabrics to express biblical scenes.

“Watanabe had tuberculosis and nearly died, but he saw the glory of God and then dedicated his life to sharing it with others through art,” Culverhouse said. “Art always brings people together, and I want my church to be a place where everyone comes together to experience God’s love in many forms.”

The collection of Watanabe’s art will be installed at Redeemer before year-end. It will be open to the public for free on weekdays by online appointment and during certain church services and events.

“As far as I know, Redeemer is the only place in the country — perhaps the world — with a collection like this,” Wilson said. With a smile on his face, he added, “I’m pretty sure Redeemer’s collection of Watanabe is larger than what’s on hand at the Vatican Museum, but I’ve read somewhere it’s not in good taste to brag.”

Church of the Redeemer is a growing parish of nearly 3,000 members in the heart of downtown Sarasota. The parish is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida and a member of the worldwide Anglican Communion. Redeemer is known for its focus on worship, preaching, music, community outreach and families. Redeemer’s roots in Sarasota trace back to the 1880s. The campus at 222 S. Palm Ave. occupies an entire city block and hosts about 600 services each year as well as concerts, guest speakers and community service projects. Redeemer has experienced record new membership for three straight years. To learn more, visit RedeemerSarasota.org.