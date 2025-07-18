Bishop Betsey Monnot elected Episcopal Visitor to the Brotherhood of Saint Gregory

The Brotherhood of Saint Gregory’s governing Council, meeting on July 9 at the Roslyn Conference and Retreat Center in Richmond, Virginia as part of the community’s Annual Convocation, elected the Rt. Rev. Betsey Monnot of the Diocese of Iowa to serve as Episcopal Visitor. Bishop Monnot succeeds the Rt. Rev. Rodney R. Michel, the former Bishop Suffragan of Long Island and Assisting Bishop of Georgia and of Pennsylvania, who served as the Brotherhood’s Episcopal Visitor from 1998 until 2025.

Bishop Monnot was known to a number of Gregorian Friars for her various ministries over the years, when she served as a priest in the Dioceses of Massachusetts and of California. The day after her election, she visited with the assembled brothers via videoconference from her office in Des Moines, when she answered a number of questions and began to familiarize herself with her new role. She is no stranger to the religious life in The Episcopal Church and she is looking forward to attending the Brotherhood’s Annual Convocations beginning in 2026, as well as any retreats of the Brotherhood’s regional Provinces during the year which her schedule can accommodate.