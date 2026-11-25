[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal dioceses of Georgia and Atlanta are joining ecumenical partners in launching “Walking with the Word,” a statewide initiative encouraging Christians to read the Bible daily together from Advent 2026 to Advent 2027.

The yearlong program is a collaboration with the Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Georgia Area of the United Methodist Church.

“The Bible is the book that God wants us to read and reflect on,” Georgia Bishop Frank Logue said in a YouTube video promoting the program. “We’re confident that if you join us in our reading plan, you will find that encountering all of sacred Scripture will be both an enlightening and challenging way to deepen your faith in Jesus.”

The program will kick off the first Sunday of Advent, Nov. 29. The “Walking with the Word” website will provide daily readings from Scripture, reflections and other resources. Instead of reading Scripture in order, the selected daily texts will combine readings from the Old and New Testaments, including Proverbs, Psalms and the Gospels.

Before he joined The Episcopal Church, Atlanta Bishop Robert Wright independently read the Bible cover to cover. From his solo experience, “I’ve learned that we need to read the Bible in community,” he said in the promotional video.

Logue, whose diocese is based in Savannah, pitched the initiative to Wright, ELCA Bishop Kevin Strickland and Methodist Bishop Robin Dease. “We are all eager to work together and know that our common love of God’s word offers a place for our parishioners to engage more deeply with one another,” Logue said.

The reading commitment, according to Logue, will be 15-20 minutes a day.

Participating churches will host ecumenical reading and discussion events in small groups or as a congregation.

To Strickland, the Bible – “God’s sacred stories” – is a love story, and “we can’t live apart from what it means to be intertwined with God’s love story for us.”

“Holy Scripture gives us that love story, and we are entwined with that,” Strickland said in the video. “That’s why I encourage you to join me on this journey of reading through the Scripture, because we cannot love unless we first learn how to love. These sacred stories teach us how to love our neighbor, how to love ourselves and how to love our God.”

Participants can also connect with each other throughout the year via the program’s newsletter, Facebook and Instagram pages and YouTube channel. A “Walking with the Word” app also will soon launch.

To keep the momentum going, the denominations will hold a statewide youth retreat for a weekend of worship, community building and learning in early 2027. During Lent, Logue and his wife, Victoria Logue, will host a retreat Feb. 19-20 at Honey Creek, the Diocese of Georgia’s retreat center in Waverly, to offer a deeper dive into the Scripture readings.

Also during Lent, the three denominations will hold a 72-hour joint Miqra event, where participating congregations will read all 66 books in the standard Protestant canon of the Bible straight from Genesis to Revelation, nonstop. “Miqra” is the Hebrew word for “reading” and the ancient Hebrew tradition of gathering to hear public readings from Scripture. Dates, registration information and a list of churches participating in the reading marathon will soon be provided on the “Walking with the Word” website.

“Walking with the Word” will conclude in late November 2027 with a closing worship service at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta.

In the promotional video, Dease described the commitment as “a very ambitious, ecumenical, hope-filled plan to read the Bible together in one year.” Strickland described it as an opportunity “to enter into that age-old story from our ancestors, from thousands of years ago, even to now.”

“I invite you to join all of us as we take this next year, read through God’s holy Scripture, pray and discern,” Strickland said. “We look forward to how God’s word will continue to change us for the life of the world.”

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.