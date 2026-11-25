[Anglican Communion News Service] The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign and civil society initiative. It is widely supported and coordinated by the United Nations and is backed by the U.N.’s UNiTE to End Violence Against Women campaign.

The campaign raises awareness and calls for action to prevent violence against women and girls. It begins Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends Dec. 10, International Human Rights Day.

Faith groups, including several Anglican churches and organizations, will observe the campaign to show solidarity with those who have not been treated with respect and dignity and to advocate for justice and societal change.

Read the full article here.