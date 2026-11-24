Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2027 resources available in many languages

[World Council of Churches] Churches and Christian communities worldwide are invited to prepare for the 2027 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity from Jan. 18-25. Resources for joint prayers are available online in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Arabic.

The theme draws from Luke 12:32: “Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”

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