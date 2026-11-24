[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Church’s two presiding officers have joined other Christian leaders in signing a “friend of the court brief” in support of immigrants who sued to stop the Trump administration from deporting them without due process to countries other than their countries of origin.

The immigrants’ class-action lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security is scheduled for oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 9.

“Protecting the persecuted and providing fair judgment for each individual person is a fundamental part of Christian traditions, which recognize that every person is made in God’s image and therefore has God-given dignity,” the Christian leaders said in their Nov. 23 filing. It was signed by Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe and House of Deputies President Julia Ayala Harris, as well as the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the United Church of Christ, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the United Methodist Church, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and several churches in the Anabaptist and Pentecostal traditions.

“Israelites and Christians – including Jesus himself – were welcomed as migrants and have long welcomed the stranger and the persecuted,” the Christian leaders said. “This longstanding practice of providing refuge to those who need it most is reflected in Christian doctrine today, and requires that each individual receive fair process before judgment.”

For the past two years, the Trump administration has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, detentions and deportations to fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to sharply reduce both legal and illegal immigration. Many of those policies have prompted a political backlash, as enforcement actions have disrupted communities and often have targeted immigrants with little or no criminal record.

Some of the enforcement actions that have generated the most outcry are “third country removals,” or cases in which immigrants, including asylum-seekers, have been deported to countries where they have no previous ties but may face renewed threat of persecution and violence.

Human Rights First, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit on the immigrants’ behalf, called it an “egregious policy” that provided the immigrants no chance to challenge their removal. Homeland Security authorities have “removed or sought to remove individuals to war-torn countries, countries in which they have been imprisoned, and to countries that have effectuated ‘chain refoulement’ by subsequently returning them to countries in which they face persecution or torture,” Human Rights First said.

The Christian leaders cited numerous religious texts in their “friend of the court brief,” from Bible passages to The Episcopal Church’s Book of Common Prayer, as well as resolutions adopted by the church’s General Convention related to humane treatment of migrants.

Christianity “teaches that vulnerable persons facing persecution are uniquely deserving of protection and hospitality,” the brief says. “Sovereign nations have a legitimate authority to regulate migration but a corresponding obligation to respect each person’s God-given dignity through humane and proportional immigration policies.”

The filing comes one month after The Episcopal Church and its ecumenical and interfaith partners prevailed in a separate federal lawsuit that they filed to strengthen protections from the Trump administration conducting immigration enforcement actions at houses of worship. The church and 26 other plaintiffs in that case have argued that intensified enforcement has driven some worshippers to stay home.

A lower court judge ruled in April 2025 that The Episcopal Church and other plaintiffs had not sufficiently demonstrated an imminent threat. Last month, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed that decision, sending the case back to the U.S. District Court to rule on the merits of the plaintiff’s arguments.

And earlier this month, the Diocese of San Joaquin in California’s Central Valley filed its own “friend of the court” brief in another federal lawsuit. The diocese expressed its support for seven immigrants who sued the Trump administration over the conditions of their confinement in the biggest immigrant detention facility in California.

General Convention has long supported immigration policies that treat migrants with dignity. Episcopalians interested in ways of supporting immigrants in their communities and nationally are encouraged to review the Immigration Action Toolkit produced by the church’s Washington, D.C.-based Office of Government Relations.

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.