[Episcopal News Service] The Lilly Endowment has awarded The Episcopal Church $5 million over five years to strengthen its approach to church planting at a time when the church’s top leaders are calling for the investment of millions of dollars more in growing new congregations and revitalizing existing ones.

The Episcopal Church’s draft 2028-30 budget plan, released this month, proposes spending nearly $4.2 million a year on church planting and revitalization grants while expanding the Department of Congregational Vitality staff from two employees to five. That was before the church secured the Lilly grant to fund a cohort-based innovation program that initially will be tested in 15 dioceses.

The church’s Lilly-funded program, Cultivating a Churchwide Ecosystem for Church Planting, will focus on innovating in five areas: data-informed planting and community discernment; culturally rooted planting; parallel planting; multisite planting; and governance and canonical innovation.

“As the church, we are the body of the risen Christ in the world, and supporting congregational vitality through church planting is critical to the future of our mission and ministry,” Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe said in a Nov. 24 church news release announcing the Lilly funding. “This grant will accelerate our strategy to make well-researched churchwide investments with measurable results.”

Through the program, participating dioceses will receive matching implementation funds, capacity-building support, coaching, peer learning, evaluation and opportunities for adaptive learning. It will be overseen by the Rev. Jason Shank, the church’s director of congregational vitality, who has spent much of this year revamping churchwide planting and revitalization efforts.

The Episcopal Church is one of 52 organizations receiving grants totaling more than $258 million through Lilly Endowment’s New Churches Initiative.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous support,” Shank said in the church news release. “These resources will strengthen our ability to support dioceses in the vital work of reaching new people, planting new churches, and making the hope of the gospel a reality in communities across the church.”

In September, the church announced it had completed an assessment of past efforts at church planting and revitalization to determine what worked well and what needed improvement. The assessment was led by Shank and Haley Bankey, who works in the department as senior manager for congregational vitality. At that time, the department also said it was expanding its staff as part of a plan “to empower local efforts through opportunities to build stronger relationships, more accessible resources and sustained support.” The department has emphasized working with ethnic communities. The three newly created positions are multicultural vitality coordinator, vitality leadership systems coordinator and program associate.

“These efforts seek to connect the gifts and experiences of communities across The Episcopal Church, helping them flourish in their distinct contexts while strengthening their shared mission,” Shank said in September.

And in October, Executive Council, the church’s governing body between meetings of General Convention, adopted a strategic plan for The Episcopal Church, as presented by Rowe, that includes a large congregational vitality component. To fund that work, the draft 2028-30 churchwide budget plan anticipates $1.35 million in annual investment income from a Congregational Vitality Trust that will be created with $30 million from the pending sale of the Episcopal Church Center, the denominational headquarters building in New York.

The draft budget also identifies more than $1 million in additional income that will be available “from other trust funds available to fund this work,” and church leaders expect to draw on additional resources from the Episcopal Church Building Fund. The next public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Dec. 9. The final version will be adopted in July 2027 by the 82nd General Convention.

Also in October, Executive Council approved 29 grants as part of the church’s ongoing church revitalization program. During this grant cycle, the church introduced a new approach that included an invitation to dioceses and local leaders “to share who they are serving, what they are learning in their context and what resources will help them take the next faithful step in growing.”

Grantees ranged from a growing Spanish-speaking worshiping community in Anchorage, Alaska, to Good Courage Farm, an agrarian Christian community in Richfield, Minnesota.

A total of 85 grant applications were received, and they were reviewed by the Advisory Group on Church Planting and Revitalization before it made its recommendations to Executive Council.

“The strength of this year’s applicant pool extended far beyond the communities recommended for grants,” the advisory group said. “The 2026 grant cycle reveals something deeply hopeful about the church: There is more faithful imagination, more missional energy, and more possibility emerging across The Episcopal Church than our current grant resources can fund. The applications themselves provide a remarkable picture of leaders and communities experimenting, listening, gathering, worshiping, serving, and building new expressions of Episcopal life.”

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.