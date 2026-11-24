[Anglican Journal] “Hey, the Jesus breakfast is here!” calls one of the clients at a shelter where Saint Saviour’s Anglican Church in Winnipeg, Manitoba, provides a weekly breakfast for unhoused people.

Campbell McIntyre, a lay reader at the church who organizes its ministry to unhoused people, says that client, whom he talks to on his regular visits to the shelter, is one of many people he’s gotten to know and care for in his 15 years on the front line of the service.

The parish’s Gifts of Grace Street Mission has 65 volunteers who prepare and serve meals on Sundays and Thursdays for local shelters. They supply 700 to 800 sandwiches a week to a truck to deliver food to people on the street directly.

Read the full article here.