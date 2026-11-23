[Episcopal News Service] With her rallying cry “Sí se puede,” commonly translated as “yes, we can,” Dolores Huerta was best known as a Chicana labor leader and civil rights leader who co-organized the 1965 Delano grape strike in California and cofounded the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chávez.

To the Rev. Miguel Bustos, Huerta was not only “an inspiration,” but also a good friend of nearly 30 years. She would often stay at his home in San Francisco, California, whenever she was in town, and she placed his priestly stole on him this year when he was ordained a priest in June. That was the last time Bustos saw Huerta before she died of lymphoma Oct. 28 at 96 at her home in Bakersfield.

Bustos, The Episcopal Church’s senior manager of mission program initiatives and equity integration in the Office of Racial Reconciliation, spoke to Episcopal News Service ahead of the livestreamed Nov. 19 rosary vigil and Nov. 20 memorial service.

“[Huerta] was a Roman Catholic, but if we ever had a role or title of ‘honorary Episcopalian,’ it would have been her,” Bustos said, noting that Huerta spoke and preached at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco in 2022. “She was always very supportive and appreciative of what The Episcopal Church stands for.”

Huerta was born on April 10, 1930, in Dawson, New Mexico, and grew up in a multicultural working-class neighborhood in Stockton, California. The mother of 14 children, she began her career teaching in a rural elementary school, where she saw children arriving hungry and without proper clothing because their parents worked earning poverty wages as farmworkers.

In 1955, Huerta co-founded the Stockton chapter of the Community Service Organization, where she met Chávez. Their shared interest in organizing farmworkers led to them co-founding the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers, in 1962.

Over her lifetime, Huerta was arrested more than 25 times during nonviolent civil disobedience, protests and strikes.

Huerta, often the only woman at labor leader meetings, also fought for women’s rights, including reproductive freedom. She also openly advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, racial justice and environmental justice.

Huerta and Chávez were frequent visitors to the Church of the Epiphany in Los Angeles, a cradle of the 1960s Chicano movement that hosted some of the United Farm Workers’ early meetings and was for some years its Los Angeles headquarters.

Bustos was working as a policy adviser to President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore when Huerta called the White House to ask Clinton to authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture to send aid to farmworkers during a winter freeze in California. Bustos answered her call, and they stayed connected long after the aid was approved and sent.

“What struck me about her was not just her determination, but her genuine, personal concern for people. She could not bear the thought of anyone feeling invisible,” Bustos said during her memorial service at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, reportedly attended by thousands of people. “That is one of the gifts she leaves us, that human dignity is not merely a concept for speeches, but a responsibility we must take into our own hands.”

Other speakers at Huerta’s memorial service included several of her surviving children, California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra, LA Federation of Labor leader Yvonne Wheeler and actress Eva Longoria. Representatives from Christian, Hindu, Native American, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh faith traditions also spoke, including the Rev. Gregory Boyle, a Jesuit priest who founded the Homeboy Industries gang intervention and rehabilitation program.

Towards the end of the service, Bustos and Boyle joined the Rev. John Dear, a Jesuit priest and peace activist, in blessing Huerta’s casket with prayers and holy water. The evening before, Dear and Bustos had co-led the rosary vigil in her honor at the IBEW Local 428 Hall in Bakersfield. Dear recited the Hail Mary prayers and read the Glorious Mysteries in English, and Bustos followed in Spanish.

At the memorial service, several musical groups performed traditional Mexican folk music, labor movement anthems and hymns, including an arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach and Charles Gounod’s “Ave Maria” for voice and accordion. The all-women ensemble Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas performed as Huerta’s casket was escorted into the arena and at the service’s conclusion, ending with shouts of “sí se puede.”

Reflecting on his friendship with Huerta, Bustos told ENS that his favorite memories of her are dancing together at his home and at special events, and the day of his ordination.

“She turned to me, and she asked, ‘Will you give me a blessing?’ and I got to give her a blessing and Communion,” Bustos said. “I’ll always fondly remember those memories and will always feel gratitude that she walked among us.

“[Huerta] lived a life of struggle and fought hard for so many people and made life so much better, and she never stopped fighting until the very end of her life,” Bustos said. “She taught us that while we are here, let’s do as much as we can to support and love one another.”

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for Episcopal News Service. She can be reached at skorkzan@episcopalchurch.org.