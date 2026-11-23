[Anglican Communion News Service] The Diocese of Goma in the Anglican Church of Congo marked its 10th anniversary the weekend of Nov. 20-22. The thanksgiving service took place at Cathédrale Saint Paulin Goma on Nov. 22, concluding a week of celebratory activities.

As a relatively young diocese, the Diocese of Goma was formally founded on Nov. 20, 2016, out of three archdeaconries in Bukavu. Anglican roots in the region date back over a century to early missionary work by the Ugandan evangelist Apollo Kivebulaya from around 1896.

Bishop Désiré Mukanirwa Kadhoro served the diocese when it began. He was known for a strong vision focused on peacebuilding, evangelism and supporting marginalized communities in a region heavily impacted by long-standing conflict.

Following his untimely death in 2020 at 50, an interim leadership arrangement saw the Rev. Martin Gordon from the Church Mission Society serving as vicar general. He then went on to be consecrated and installed as the second bishop of Goma on April 23, 2023.

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