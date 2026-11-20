[Religion News Service]When U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland launched his campaign last week to become the next Senate majority leader, he was the first to admit that his effort may be a long shot.

“Well, I’m the underdog,” he told NPR this week.

It would, in fact, be something of an upset if he were to unseat the current Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, New York’s Sen. Chuck Schumer, who became the first Jewish Senate Majority Leader in U.S. history when he assumed the post in 2021. As of Thursday afternoon (Nov. 19), the Maryland senator has a long way to go: He has only five public supporters in the Senate (including himself), compared to Schumer, who already has 16.

Still, Van Hollen is hoping to defy the odds by capitalizing on an anti-establishment wave he and others argue was pervasive during the recent midterm elections. What’s more, he appears to be gaining at least some support from the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including newly elected lawmakers and religious communities who have been critical of Israel and concerned about issues facing Palestinians.

Here are six faith facts about Van Hollen:

Van Hollen is Episcopalian

Van Hollen is an Episcopalian and has spoken at least one event at the National Cathedral, an Episcopalian institution: He was part of a 2013 panel at the cathedral focused on “Faith-Inspired Public Policy on Gun Violence,” which was moderated by then-Cathedral Dean the Very Rev. Gary Hall,

While Amanda Skofstad, a spokesperson for the Episcopal Church, declined to comment on Van Hollen’s bid for majority leader or his personal faith, she suggested the senator has recently been in active communication with denominational leaders. In an email to Religion News Service on Thursday, she said the Episcopal Church’s “public policy and witness team has appreciated meeting with (Van Hollen) – including sessions with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe and Bishop Mariann Budde – particularly on matters of shared concern like immigration enforcement and human rights for Palestinians.”

He has come to the defense of fellow Episcopalians who criticized Trump

When the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, the Rt. Rev. Mariann Budde, preached a sermon to President Donald Trump on the first day of his second term that called on him to “have mercy” on transgender children and immigrants, the blowback from conservatives was swift. The president himself questioned Budde’s ordination status, describing her as a “so-called bishop” in a social media post, and Republican Rep. Mike Collins called on Budde to be deported.

Van Hollen was one of several Democrats who rushed to Budde’s defense.

“I commend her for appealing directly to the president, asking him to recognize the universal Christian principle, shared by many other faiths, that we are all God’s children. Instead of taking this to heart, Trump responded with cheap personal insults – once again rebuking the principles of love, mercy and compassion,” Van Hollen said in a statement at the time.

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