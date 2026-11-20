[Episcopal News Service] Episcopal and Anglican leaders are concluding their faith-based witness at the latest United Nations climate summit by underscoring the need for Christians and their ecumenical and interfaith partners to step up their own creation care efforts while maintaining pressure on world governments to reduce human reliance on fossil fuels.

“The cost is too high to do anything but our personal and collective best to mitigate the climate crisis,” Utah Bishop Phyllis Spiegel said Nov. 20 in an Episcopal Church webinar about the 31st United Nations Conference of the Parties, the annual climate summit known by the shorthand COP31.

Spiegel represented Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe at the Nov. 9-20 summit, which is wrapping up in Antalya, Turkey. Spiegel attended COP31 alongside Lynnaia Main, the church’s representative to the United Nations.

On the webinar, Martha Jarvis, the Anglican Communion’s director of international advocacy and special representative to the United Nations, joined them. The Anglican Communion’s goal in engaging with United Nations conferences like COP31, Jarvis said, is “to build on the truth that we have known since Genesis, that we are deeply connected with each other, with God and with the creation around us. And if there is a break in one of those connections, all suffer.”

The Rt. Rev. Cathleen Bascom, the former Episcopal bishop of Kansas, spoke during the webinar about her attendance at this year’s U.N. conference on biodiversity, held in October in Yerevan, Armenia. Bascom said she brought her experience as The Episcopal Church’s eco-region network coordinator.

“We must act on behalf of the Earth that God loves,” Bascom said.

The first Episcopal delegation to COP attended the 2015 summit in Paris, where close to 200 countries reached the Paris Agreement to set voluntary goals aimed at limiting global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, settling on a 1.5-degree target. Since 2016, The Episcopal Church has held U.N. observer status, which allows members of the Episcopal delegations to brief U.N. representatives on General Convention’s climate resolutions and to attend meetings in the official zones.

General Convention has passed numerous resolutions on these issues, whether supporting federal climate action or pledging to mitigate the church’s own impact on the environment. Through its Washington, D.C.-based Office of Governmental Relations and the Episcopal Public Policy Network, the church has advocated for government policies in line with General Convention stances on climate change.

Most recently, the 81st General Convention voted in 2024 to support United Nations climate goals, including the phase-out of fossil fuels. Other resolutions adopted by that General Convention committed the church to protecting biodiversity, divesting from the fossil fuel industry and working toward carbon neutrality by 2030.

“We’re all involved in our individual ways,” Main said during the Nov. 20 webinar. “We do this work together as a team, churchwide and communion-wide. We are all planting seeds together that depend on God and the Holy Spirit and each other to grow and … to change the world that we know is calling out for healing and reconciliation.”

Earlier in the day, Spiegel participated in a news conference from Antalya with ecumenical partners who were attending COP31. Video of the news conference can be viewed here.

“I came to this COP as a witness of the faith,” Spiegel said, “to be a disciple of Jesus Christ in this world, witnessing to those who are in need of our love, care, concern, advocacy and support.”

She looks forward to bringing that experience back with her to her own diocese and the wider Episcopal Church, which she said can contribute in ways both large and small to solving the world’s climate crisis.

“The Episcopal Church continues to stand in these spaces as witnesses to what Jesus calls us to, and all faiths call us to, that we must care for this planet, which is the one home to all people,” Spiegel said.