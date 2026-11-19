[Diocese of Alabama] The line for the St. James Episcopal Church annual bazaar usually stretches down Central Avenue in Alexander City, Alabama, on the second Saturday in November. This year, on Nov. 14, with the sun out but a bite in the air, the parish opened the nave to waiting shoppers.

They waited in the pews for the parish hall doors to open. For many, those last quiet minutes ended a yearlong wait for another chance to take home a piece of handcrafted pottery.

In Stough Parish Hall, named for the Rt. Rev. Bill Stough, Alabama’s eighth bishop, more than 40 volunteers put the finishing touches on the bazaar before the 9 a.m. opening. Some were retired, and others had fit preparations around their jobs. They had made pottery with the guild, prepared crafts for the sale, and lent a hand in the kitchen. Hundreds of guild pieces covered the display tables, from mugs and bowls to centerpieces and nativity scenes. Nearby, locally handmade arts and crafts sat alongside baked goods and other treats from the parish kitchen.

“We work all year long to do this,” said Cathy Gassenheimer, who chaired the bazaar for the second year. For her, the fellowship is part of what makes it worth the work, whether volunteers are side by side in the kitchen, in the pottery studio, or making crafts at home. “What is wonderful is the fact that so many people step up and do things to make this worthwhile. It means so much to all of us to be a part of this.”

Every mug, bowl and cross sold at the bazaar supports a neighbor. Last year, the sale raised $24,000 for local nonprofits, and all proceeds went to outreach.

The Rev. Bob Blackwell, interim rector, opened his first bazaar with prayer, said grace and blessed the goods parishioners had made. Over his first six months, he had watched them make pottery and prepare casseroles, enjoying one another’s company as they worked.

“Today I’ve been amazed at how many in the community have come to be a part of this, and not just from Alex City, but from Montgomery and Birmingham and all around,” he said. The bazaar funds most of the parish’s outreach, a mission long supported by St. James clergy, including the Rev. Rob St. Germain-Iler, who served as rector for more than 14 years.

How it started

The bazaar had been a parish tradition for decades when, in 2011, a handful of parishioners set out to revive it to raise money for outreach. The St. James Potter’s Guild grew out of that effort. That same year, the Episcopal Church Women invited Sue Pritchard to speak about her faith and her craft. She had been making pottery in her spare time for nearly a decade and offered to fire the group’s handmade clay crosses in her home kiln.

Martha Chapman, a longtime parishioner, helped recruit the guild’s first volunteers. “The very first bazaar we had, we made 500 crosses and sold every single one of them,” Chapman recalled.

Today, Pritchard leads the guild and works with Chapman to help members learn the basics and develop the skills to make more intricate pieces. Jill Hiers, a former bazaar chair, said the guild’s 16 women work in shifts in the church basement. All year the guild makes fish platters, tapas plates, bowls and crosses. On bazaar day, much of it sells in a few hours. Pottery that doesn’t sell stays on shelves at the church, where members can take a piece as a gift and leave money in an honor jar.

Crosses remain at the heart of the guild’s work. Shoppers display them in their homes, give them to family members, tuck them into Christmas gifts or pass them along to someone who could use a little encouragement. Each month, the guild donates white crosses to the University of Alabama Medicine-Russell Medical Cancer Center. It also gives white crosses to the Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis center at Russell Medical Center. At St. James, crosses mark baptisms, high school graduations, weddings and other milestones.

“We chose to do crosses because of their symbolism within the Christian church,” Chapman explained. “We put a lot of Christ’s love into making these crosses and want to share that love with others. When a cross broke as we were making it, we found meaning in that, too, and so we learned to say that broken crosses can heal as well.”

Every dollar goes back to the community

The bazaar supports 16 local organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, TallaCoosa Aid to People, Meals on Wheels, the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, the Boys & Girls Club, the East Alabama Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Episcopal Relief & Development and the Alabama Sheriffs’ Girls Ranch. The proceeds also help fund the parish’s Soup to Go program, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Tuesday, volunteers serve about 150 free meals of hot soup, sandwiches and chips to people who drive through the church parking lot.

Martha Dee White, a parishioner since 1971, sees that outreach from both sides. She makes pottery with the guild and volunteers with two of the organizations the bazaar supports, TallaCoosa Aid to People and Meals on Wheels. On her weekly delivery route, she said, a hot meal often comes with a few minutes of conversation. “Sometimes they’re by themselves all day, and we have a nice little chat,” White said, adding that the parish’s contribution helps Meals on Wheels provide food for people who can’t afford to pay for their meals.

For Alexander City resident Paula Arnberg, the bazaar began with an invitation from friends at St. James and became her own tradition. Arnberg, who moved back to town nearly 30 years ago, remembers what drew her in on that first visit. “I fell in love with all their arts and crafts and their pottery. So, I keep coming every year to buy pottery.” She gives some pieces as gifts and sets others aside for herself. “It is beautiful pottery at a great price.”

– Nana Afia Tenkoramaa is director of communications for the Diocese of Alabama.