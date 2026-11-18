[Episcopal News Service] Executive Council’s Joint Budget Committee held its first online hearing Nov. 18 on its draft 2028-30 churchwide budget plan and heard testimony from Episcopalians concerned about The Episcopal Church’s proposed level of funding for Indigenous ministries.

The testimony via Zoom lasted about 10 minutes, out of a hearing originally scheduled for two hours. Those who spoke raised questions about the Office of Indigenous Ministries’ triennial budget, the continued funding of an ongoing effort to research the church’s historic complicity in Indigenous boarding schools and a proposal to reduce funding of the church’s block grants program, which has benefited several dioceses with large Indigenous populations and other low-resourced dioceses.

Amanda Pittman, a Wyoming Episcopalian who is Pueblo (Tewa), said she was concerned the draft budget as presented does not sufficiently commit the church to Indigenous ministries. She singled out the proposed block grant reductions, as well as unclear references to the funding of Indigenous board school research.

“If our morals are not centering the most marginalized people in the church, then our morals are upside-down,” Pittman said.

The draft budget includes $321,000 in 2028 for Office of Indigenous Ministries staff, followed by annual increases. It also identifies $200,000 in annual revenue to be released from a trust fund that was established to support the church’s commission on boarding schools, now known as the Truth, Justice & Healing Commission on Native Boarding Schools. Annual expenses include about $80,000 to pay a research contractor who is assisting the commission.

This was the first of three online hearings scheduled by the Joint Budget Committee, which developed the draft triennial budget and is scheduled to present it in February 2027 to Executive Council, the church’s governing body between meetings of General Convention. From there, bishops and deputies will be asked in July 2027 to adopt a final budget plan when they convene at the 82nd General Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bishop Diane Jardine Bruce, the former Los Angeles bishop suffragan who chairs the Joint Budget Committee, opened the meeting by reading her previously released statement explaining the budgeting process and changes to the format of the new triennial budget. She also underscored that the committee is still considering additional changes based on the feedback it receives from the wider church.

“This budget is a draft budget,” Bruce said. “It is not done yet. We’re listening. We want to know, we want to hear” from Episcopalians.

The current version of the 2028-30 churchwide budget estimates revenues and expenses of $165 million over the next triennium. The church’s largest revenue source is its 15% assessments of diocesan income, and the Joint Budget Committee proposes leaving the assessment rate unchanged. It would generate an estimated $94.6 million in support of the churchwide budget, or nearly 60% of the church’s revenue.

The Nov. 18 hearing was intended to solicit feedback specifically on the budget’s proposed revenues. Two additional hearings are scheduled for testimony on expenses, at 2 p.m. Eastern Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. Eastern Jan. 11. Registration is now open to testify or observe.

Nearly 150 people attended the first hearing, though only three testified.

April French, a lay leader from the Diocese of Wyoming, spoke in favor of continued spending on Indigenous boarding school research, which could take several decades to complete as the church establishes better relationships with tribes and their members.

The commission’s work “must move deliberately, at the speed of trust,” French said.

Indigenous Episcopalians have long urged action to address the intergenerational trauma that lingers long after the harm done by the federal boarding school system of the 19th and 20th centuries, which sought to take Native American children from their families and assimilate them into the dominant white culture. Dozens were thought to have Episcopal Church connections, though the dearth of churchwide records has made it difficult to fully account for the church’s role in the schools.

Bruce added that the commission has had and continues to have access to a large pool of money, about $2.5 million, that was set aside by previous actions of General Convention and Executive Council, after Episcopal Church leaders first prioritized this truth-finding and healing work in 2021.

“Our Indigenous brothers and sisters have suffered enough,” the Rev. Kyle Evans, a transitional deacon in the Diocese of Pennsylvania, said in testifying against the block grant cuts and in favor of the Indigenous boarding school research. “This work cannot and should not be slowed.”

Indigenous issues could also be raised in testimony at the next two budget hearings on the draft budget’s expenses. The 2028-30 plan’s cost reductions include a proposed 20% cut to block grant funding, from $4.3 million in 2027 to $3.4 million in 2030. Dioceses that have received those grants in the past included Alaska, Navajoland, North Dakota, South Dakota, Cuba, Haiti, Taiwan and Province IX dioceses.

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.