[Anglican Communion News Service] His Majesty King Charles III has inaugurated the newly elected General Synod of the Church of England, participating in a service at Westminster Abbey and the opening ceremony at Church House in London on Nov. 17.

This is the first General Synod inaugurated since he became king, and the first during Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally’s tenure.

The king inaugurated the synod in his role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a title held by the monarch. During her reign, the late Queen Elizabeth II inaugurated 10 synods between 1970 and 2015.

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