[Church of England] Addressing General Synod on Nov. 17 in support of the Diocese of Blackburn’s motion on Maintaining Church Buildings, Archbishop Sarah Mullally acknowledged that the challenge of maintaining the Church of England’s churches, cathedrals, vicarages and schools is often “overwhelming” and must be a shared endeavour.

The archbishop said: “We are not merely discussing stones and mortar. We are discussing the places where the gospel is proclaimed, where communities gather in joy and sorrow, and where generations have encountered the love of God.

“These are not challenges that local congregations can meet alone. We need to explore how the national church can provide greater support for essential capital repairs, especially where churches serve communities that simply do not have the resources to meet major costs themselves.”