[Anglican Journal] Saint Paul University will launch next spring a Centre for Anglican Studies, encompassing academic courses, including the Anglican studies program the school currently offers, plus programs in clergy formation and faith formation.

It’s part of a shift in the school’s focus from professional-oriented degrees to more general inquiry and education on the Anglican faith, said Sarah Kathleen Johnson, the school’s director of Anglican studies. She said the change reflects shifting needs and goals of students seeking theological education at Saint Paul. A Roman Catholic-affiliated school federated with the University of Ottawa, Saint Paul University offers a variety of humanities programs including courses and degrees in Anglican theology. The name of its Anglican studies program has communicated an expectation that students are pursuing an academic degree, often as preparation for a career in ministry, Johnson said.

The new center will continue to offer that experience, such as an MDiv, she said, but an increasing segment of students are looking for something else. Some are established priests working on PhDs or master’s degrees for professional development; others are neither in nor seeking ministry careers and are taking courses or classes for personal interest and spiritual development, she said.

“Some of them are in their 20s, some are in their 70s,” Johnson said. “They bring a wide range of different backgrounds academically and professionally. And they’re looking for different things from their studies.”

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