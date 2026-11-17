[Episcopal News Service] Bishops in the state of Washington’s two Episcopal dioceses have joined other Episcopal leaders in warning of the potential impact on transgender individuals from voter-approved measures in their state and several other states in this month’s midterm elections.

Spokane Bishop Gretchen Rehberg, whose diocese includes eastern Washington and part of Idaho, and Olympia Bishop Philip LaBelle, the leader of the church’s western Washington diocese, specifically lamented the Nov. 3 approval of Washington’s Initiative 638, which was presented to voters as a way of blocking trans girls from competing in girls’ sports. Voters passed similar measures in Arizona, Colorado and Nebraska.

The Washington ballot measure fueled “much anger, suspicion and fearmongering” toward transgender individuals, Rehberg and LaBelle wrote. “These children of God have been dehumanized. A lot of misinformation has been offered about the trans community.” They also noted that one component of Initiative 638 could require female student athletes to undergo “potentially invasive physical check of their reproductive anatomy by a health care professional for those who cannot afford less-intrusive testing.”

“We once again commit to the vows expressed in our baptismal covenant that we respect the dignity of every human being as we strive for justice and peace among all people, and we encourage all Episcopalians to join us,” Rehberg and LaBelle said. “We invite all Episcopalians and others in our communities to commit to learning from our trans siblings and to listen in order to understand.”

The bishops’ statement was welcomed by transgender Episcopal leaders, including Aaron Scott, the church’s gender justice staff officer, who lives in Washington and is the parent of an elementary school student there.

The Washington voter initiative “does nothing to address the real safety concerns so many children and youth in our schools are facing,” Scott said in a statement to Episcopal News Service. “Our kids are facing worsening incidents of gun violence, critical school staffing shortages, housing instability, food insecurity and more. If implemented, I-638 will only add to these harms by subjecting girls to wholly inappropriate and invasive exams as a requirement for athletics participation.”

The Colorado measure also bans trans girls from participating in girls’ sports, though it leaves enforcement to local officials’ discretion. A separate measure banning transgender surgeries for minors also passed narrowly in the state. In Arizona, voters passed a measure that would expand an existing state ban to include private schools and would add gender restrictions on bathroom and locker room use. And Nebraska voters chose to strengthen an existing trans ban by adding it to the state Constitution.

On the other hand, Missouri voters rejected a measure that would have amended the state’s Constitution to ban gender-transition treatment and surgeries for those under age 18. And Washington voters, though favoring the trans athlete restrictions, rejected another ballot measure that opponents warned would have forced schools to “out” students who identify as LGBTQ+ to school staff.

The Rev. Cameron Partridge, a Diocese of California priest who is active in the group TransEpiscopal, said he was encouraged by an effort already underway in Washington to contest the legality of the ballot measure regarding trans athletes. He expressed alarm, however, at the broader effort to restrict trans participation in school sports.

“From my earliest years through high school and into college, I was a serious athlete. As someone who was assigned female at birth and who was gender-nonconforming throughout those years, I often experienced gender scrutiny in sports contexts,” Partridge told ENS. “Activities that I loved, that gave me space and blessed freedom to be who I was and was becoming, and to learn about teamwork with others both like and unlike me, could all too easily turn and suddenly take up gender-shaming currents.

“Amplifying such currents legislatively, as laws like Washington’s Initiative 638 seek to do, is so unnecessary, so invasive and harmful, to all girls, women, and nonbinary people, whether cisgender or trans.”

At the same time, Partridge said, the midterm results included the elections of several trans lawmakers, including Allison Montgomery, an Episcopalian, to the Alabama legislature. And Partridge amplified the Washington bishops’ call for respecting the dignity of every human being.

“Honestly, what I long for in this moment of our country’s life is what I learned as an athlete: how powerful it is to have a true sense of team among all of us, a bedrock clarity that we are in this together,” he said.

The Washington bishops concluded their statement by offering support for the state’s trans community.

“We know that regardless of your age or involvement in athletics, this initiative seeks to belittle and shame your existence,” Rehberg and LaBelle said. “We simply express the deep care that is to be found in the person of Jesus Christ who came to bring fullness of life to all people. May you experience Christ’s healing peace in these days.”

– David Paulsen is a senior reporter and editor for Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at dpaulsen@episcopalchurch.org.