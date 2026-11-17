[Church of England] Parishes that have received support from 36 specially appointed Church Buildings Support Officers, equivalent to around 32 full-time posts, highly valued the ‘human touch’ and the broader perspective of CBSOs, according to an evaluation by Fortia Insight, an independent research and consulting firm.

A separate report published today by the Historic Environment Forum lists the work done by the support officers, from supporting churches with repairs and maintenance to training sessions and guidance on working with architects, surveyors, contractors and local authorities.

Of the 36 support officer posts, only a third of those had previously worked in a diocese or with churches in some capacity. Another third had moved into the role with transferable skills from other sectors, and the final third were early-career, often in their first full-time role, the forum report noted.

“This has brought a wealth of new skills into dioceses and the church, as well as awareness of the latest training and guidance across various sectors, strengthening the knowledge base for heritage protection,” the report said.

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