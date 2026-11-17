[World Council of Churches] On Nov. 17, 33 faith institutions across Europe, North America and Africa, including the World Council of Churches, announced their divestment from fossil fuel companies, sending a message to negotiators at the United Nations climate summit in Turkey on the urgent need for fossil fuel phase-out and a fair and fast energy transition to address the climate, conflict, and cost of living crises.

The announcement comes in a year marked by spiralling energy costs due to the Iran conflict, and increasingly severe climate impacts as global heating worsens. A glacier collapse in Nepal killed more than 1,300 people, heatwaves caused at least 35,000 deaths in Europe, and fires have burned across Europe, Canada, North Africa and Indonesia.

The leadership of faith groups contrasts with the actions of major oil and gas companies, which are lobbying against environmental regulations and polluter pay laws. Furthermore, the fossil fuel industry is pushing ahead with expansion plans despite existing fossil fuel extraction projects containing enough coal, oil, and gas to risk driving global heating beyond 2°C.

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