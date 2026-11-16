[Diocese of Hawai‘i] The Rt. Rev. Elizabeth “Libby” Berman was ordained and consecrated the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Hawai‘i on Nov. 14, making her the first woman bishop in The Episcopal Church’s 164-year history in the islands. The historic event took place at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Honolulu, with 14 bishops, including four primates, in attendance.

While women bishops in The Episcopal Church are not uncommon today, her election marked a historic moment for the diocese. Right after her election, Berman was asked how it felt to be a part of this historic moment as the first female bishop, and she replied, “I am thankful to be able to say that, to me, it feels ‘normal’ when women are called to be bishops.”

Berman was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Massachusetts by the Rt. Rev. Barbara Harris, who was consecrated in 1989 as the first woman bishop in the entire Anglican Communion.

“She was an incredibly significant role model for many of us,” said Berman, “especially women leaders across the church. I hope we are moving to a place in our church where we always will choose the person whose gifts and skills are needed for a particular moment in time, rather than having any concern about gender.”

As bishop, Berman now leads over 40 congregations and schools across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam and Saipan. She succeeds the Rt. Rev. Robert L. Fitzpatrick, who has served as bishop since 2007.

Prior to her election, Berman had served as rector of Church of the Holy Nativity in Honolulu since January 2020. For over 20 years, she has ministered to congregations in the Diocese of Massachusetts, including serving as canon for congregations as a senior staff member for seven years. She holds degrees from Harvard University and received her Master of Divinity from Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before relocating to New York.

Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe was chief consecrator at Berman’s installation. Co-consecrators included Fitzpatrick, Western Oregon Bishop Diana Akiyama, Olympia Bishop Philip N. LaBelle, Bishop Emelyn Dacuycuy of Batac in the Philippine Independent Church, and Bishop David Nagler of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Pacifica Synod.

The Rev. Robert E. Steele, deacon, preached the homily. He and his wife, Jean, were members of the Church of the Holy Nativity, and Steele worked closely with Berman throughout her years serving there.

The ordination service’s liturgy featured readings in CHamoru, Tongan, Japanese, Korean and Hawaiian, reflecting the Diocese of Hawai‘i’s diversity. The liturgy included readings from Isaiah 61:1-8, Psalm 100, Hebrews 5:1-10 and John 20:19-23.

Berman was born and raised in Huron, South Dakota, and grew up in The Episcopal Church. With three generations of her mother’s family on O’ahu, she fell in love with Hawai‘i during her first visit at age 10. She and her husband Mark have two daughters, Samantha and Emily.