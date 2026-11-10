Bishop Cleophas Lunga announced as new chair of the Anglican Communion Safe Church Commission

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Rt. Rev. Cleophas Lunga has been appointed chair of the Anglican Communion Safe Church Commission, succeeding Garth Blake of the Anglican Church of Australia. The commission is comprised of Anglicans worldwide, and works to promote safeguarding practices and build a culture of safety for all.

Daphne Audsley, from the Scottish Episcopal Church, has also been appointed deputy chair of the commission. She is a longstanding member of the Commission and has contributed to its international safeguarding work.

Currently serving as the vicar of St. Laurence, Catford, in the Diocese of Southwark, Church of England, Lunga is one of the founding members of the Safe Church Commission. He will support the Safe Church Commission in a voluntary capacity, alongside his full-time pastoral responsibilities.

Read the full article here.