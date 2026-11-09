Keith Chen-Cheng Lee consecrated Diocese of Taiwan’s bishop coadjutor

[Diocese of Taiwan] The Diocese of Taiwan ordained and consecrated the Rt. Rev. Keith Chen-Cheng Lee as bishop coadjutor on Nov. 7 during a service at St. John’s Cathedral in Taipei, Taiwan.

Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe was the chief consecrator and preacher. He was joined by Taiwan Bishop Lennon Yuan-Rung Chang; former Taiwan Bishop David Lai; Hawai’i Bishop Robert Fitzpatrick; Arizona Bishop Jennifer Reddall; former Los Angeles Bishop John Taylor; and Hong Kong Island Bishop Matthias Der.

In his sermon, Rowe exhorted Lee and the Diocese of Taiwan, saying, “The story of the church in this place is a hopeful one. It is growing and changing. To follow Jesus is the way. Thank you for tending to that way.”

Lee, formerly rector of Good Shepherd Church in Taipei, was elected on the fourth ballot during the diocese’s annual convention on May 9 from a slate of three nominees.

Before serving as rector at Good Shepherd, Lee also served as archdeacon of the northern deanery of the Diocese of Taiwan. He graduated from Tainan Theological College with a Bachelor of Arts in social work in 1999 and a Master of Divinity in 2002. Lee is married to Sindy Hsin-Yi Yeh, a church musician, and they have two children.

Lee will serve as coadjutor until April 2027, when Chang retires and he takes office as the diocesan bishop. As bishop, Lee will provide leadership to 18 congregations and two gospel/outreach centers across Taiwan.