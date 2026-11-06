Canadian Anglican leaders reiterate calls for just peace, defense of human rights in the Philippines

[Anglican Journal] Church and secular activists in the Philippines and Canada are speaking out against the Philippine government’s practice of arresting and imprisoning clergy and church workers and accusing them of working with communist insurgents—a practice known as “red-tagging.”

Canadian Anglican leaders are reiterating calls for a just peace and defense of human rights in the Philippines. In 2025, the Anglican Church of Canada passed Resolution A160 at General Synod, reaffirming its commitment “to the pursuit of lasting peace with justice” for the people of the Philippines. The goal is to stop human rights violations, such as extrajudicial killings, disappearances and red-tagging.

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