WCC Commission of Young People in the Ecumenical Movement meets in Ghana

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches Commission of Young People in the Ecumenical Movement opened its meeting on Nov. 4 in Accra, Ghana, and will continue through Nov. 9.

Rooted in the biblical account of the road to Emmaus in Luke 24:13-35, the meeting’s theme is “Journeying Together: Creating Healing Spaces.” It emphasizes the importance of accompaniment, listening and solidarity in responding to challenges young people face today, such as injustice, conflict, exclusion, mental health concerns and artificial intelligence’s growing impact.

Guided by the Ghanaian expression “Biako Ye,” which means “togetherness,” the gathering aims to unite young people to strengthen ecumenical relationships, share experiences and share how churches and communities can become spaces of healing, reconciliation and hope.

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